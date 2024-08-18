Leeds United have a striker who has struck eight times in 17 games this year and is currently plying his trade in the Swedish top flight on their shortlist.

The Whites are expected to be busy over the course of the next two weeks as they aim for multiple signings to back boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds have lost three players who regularly started under Farke last season in the shape of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville, while the experience of Liam Cooper has also walked out of the door.

Georginio Rutter is poised to join Brighton and Farke wants Leeds to add to his squad quickly.

Further firepower may be on the agenda at Elland Road and, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, Leeds have Hammarby striker Jusef Erabi on their radar.

Erabi has scored five goals in 12 Swedish top flight games so far this season, while he has also struck in the Swedish Cup and the Europa Conference League qualifiers, giving him a total return of eight goals in 17 outings.

Leeds though may take a word of warning from the last time they signed an in-form striker from Sweden.

In the summer of 2016, Leeds moved to snap up Marcus Antonsson from Swedish side Kalmar.

When Antonsson arrived at Elland Road, he did so as the top scorer in the Swedish top flight.

He struggled to make an impact though, scoring just once in 16 league games and was subsequently loaned out to Blackburn Rovers the following season.