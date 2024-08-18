Leicester City have booked Leeds United target Oliver Skipp in for a medical after agreeing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes have identified midfielder Skipp as someone they want to bring in and have hit the accelerator on a swoop.

Leeds are also admirers of the midfielder, however they now look set to lose out on him to Leicester.

Leicester have a verbal agreement on a deal for Skipp and are to sign him on a permanent transfer from Tottenham.

The Foxes have even got as far as booking a medical and Skipp is pencilled in to complete his move on Monday.

Leicester will hope all goes smoothly and Skipp has soon be presented as their new signing.

For Leeds, the development takes another target off the table.

The Whites are losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton, while they have already lost another three fixtures of their starting eleven last term in Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville.