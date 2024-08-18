Leicester City are working to get a deal done to sign Leeds United target Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Sun.

Skipp’s future has been the source of big speculation in recent days amid suggestions he could move on from Tottenham.

Leeds are keen on the midfielder as Daniel Farke tries to strengthen a squad that has been depleted of late.

The Whites though face tough competition from Leicester, who have Premier League financial firepower to call upon.

And, ominously for Leeds, Leicester are now in the process of ‘trying to get a deal done’ for Skipp.

Foxes boss Steve Cooper is convinced the midfielder is a good fit for his squad and wants him at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are due to play host to Tottenham in their Premier League opener on Monday night.

And all eyes will be on whether Skipp is part of Ange Postecoglou’s matchday squad as clues over a potential transfer are sought.