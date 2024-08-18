Liverpool are moving closer to another player sale as the star in question is now set to undergo a medical, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Reds have started to look to cash in on a number of their young talents to bring in funds and recently sold Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

Left-back Owen Beck, targeted by Celtic, could be sold, while a fee has been agreed for Bobby Clark to join Red Bull Salzburg.

Clark’s exit has now picked up pace as all aspects of the deal are now agreed.

The Liverpool talent is now set to be put through his medical paces by Red Bull Salzburg before he officially completes a move to Austria.

Red Bull Salzburg have former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders at the helm and he is a big admirer of Clark.

Having been dethroned as Austrian Bundesliga champions last season, Red Bull Salzburg are keen to bounce back quickly.

They will hope that Clark, who has shown promise at Liverpool, will be able to help them do just that.