Newcastle United ‘have not been told’ by Crystal Palace that their latest offer for centre-back Marc Guehi has been rejected, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell has been leading talks with Crystal Palace to try to find an agreement for Guehi.

They are claimed to have failed with multiple proposals for the defender and are considering a number of alternatives in the event that no deal can be done.

It has been suggested that Newcastle’s latest bid has failed, but they ‘have not been told’ that by Crystal Palace.

They are also suggested to be ‘mystified’ about claims that they have seen multiple offers for Guehi turned down.

Newcastle are still talking with Crystal Palace in an effort to find common ground.

If they can make no progress though over the coming week then they will walk away from the discussions.

Landing another centre-back is a priority for Eddie Howe before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.