AC Milan have not made an offer for Liverpool linked midfielder Manu Kone yet, with no contact between the Rossoneri and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kone is keen to leave Borussia-Park this summer after transfer speculation in recent windows which failed to result in a move.

Liverpool have regularly been linked with Kone and it has been suggested they could turn to him amid their failure to land Martin Zubimendi.

AC Milan have been claimed to have put in a bid of €16m for Kone with Gladbach, but according to Sky Deutschland, those suggestions are wide the mark.

Gladbach have received no offer from AC Milan for the midfielder and there is no contact between the two clubs.

Kone’s asking price is set at a minimum of €20m.

Gladbach are prepared to sell, but are keen not to agree to a cut-price exit.

Kone has made clear his desire to leave and the Bundesliga outfit will not block an exit if their demands are met.