Manchester United could see other clubs try to hijack a transfer swoop for a Red Devils star, with a mooted move not done yet, according to the Athletic.

Erik ten Hag’s side are likely to see outgoings as the end of the transfer window approaches, while the club also hope to make signings, such as Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Jadon Sancho could depart, raising funds for the Ugarte deal, while another winger looking to be on his way out is Facundo Pellistri.

Panathinaikos have an agreement in place with the player on a four-year contract and are looking to close out the deal with Manchester United.

There is no agreement yet though and several other clubs are eyeing a move to beat Panathinaikos to Pellistri.

If Pellistri joins Panathinaikos then it would be a permanent move, while other sides instead want the 22-year-old winger on loan.

Manchester United favour a permanent exit for the Uruguayan and that may see Panathinaikos as strong favourites to get the swoop over the line.

The Red Devils though are looking for around €10m.

While no deal is done though, Pellistri’s other suitors have hope that they can still land him.