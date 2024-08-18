Manchester United as a destination would be welcomed by a player Liverpool are currently trying to sign, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils have backed Erik ten Hag with signings this summer, one of whom in the shape of Joshua Zirkzee, fired them to an opening day Premier League win on Friday night.

Arne Slot by contrast has yet to see a single new face arrive at Anfield this summer and the jury is out on whether Liverpool will even sign anyone.

Liverpool are trying to land Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, although any deal from the Reds would likely see him loaned out first.

Manchester United have also had their eyes on the goalkeeper however and it is suggested that Mamardashvili would be open to moving to Old Trafford.

A midfielder is the current priority for Manchester United, who could raise more funds by offloading Jadon Sancho.

Valencia need to bring in cash this summer, but want a fee of €40m to let Mamardashvili go.

That is a price tag that Liverpool have so far been reluctant to meet and it remains to be seen if Manchester United might play ball at that level before the window closes.