Portsmouth are working to land a loan deal from a Premier League side and there is ‘a fair amount of confidence’ that they can get it over the line, according to the BBC.

John Mousinho’s men have now kicked off their Championship campaign and were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Luton Town on Saturday.

Mousinho still wants signings and the club are working to deliver him a familiar face before the window closes.

Pompey are trying to bring midfielder Tino Anjorin back to the club from Chelsea on a loan deal.

He was on loan at Fratton Park last term and Mousinho is a fan of what Anjorin brings to the table.

It is suggested that Portsmouth might have to wait until towards the end of the transfer window, but there is ‘a fair amount of confidence’ that the deal can happen.

Anjorin, 22, made 14 appearances for Portsmouth over the course of his loan spell last season.

A return to the club would also allow the Chelsea man to play Championship football, stepping up from League One with Pompey.