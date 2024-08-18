Rangers have ‘opened talks’ in a bid to sign a left-back from Italy, but with no agreement yet a new round of discussions are expected in the coming days.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has been clear about the limited budget he has been wrestling with this summer and the need to offload players.

The club are working to back Clement in the market and landing another left-back is a priority for the Belgian tactician.

Rangers are now trying to do a deal to sign Croatian left-back Domagoj Bradaric from Italian side Salernitana, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

They have ‘opened talks’ with the Serie B club, but are not on the same page on the make-up of a deal.

Rangers want Bradaric on loan for the season with an option to buy.

Salernitana though would like Rangers to agree to an obligation to buy which would be kicked into action based on certain conditions being met.

The two sides are expected to hold a new round of talks in the coming days.

Bradaric is a Croatia international and Salernitana snapped him up from Lille two years ago.

He could not help Salernitana survive in Serie A last term.