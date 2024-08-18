Sheffield United and Swansea City look set to miss out on a Premier League club’s goalkeeper they have been looking to land on loan, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Despite the season now being in full swing, both Sheffield United and Swansea are expected to do further business before the window closes.

Chris Wilder’s Blades had Adam Davies between the sticks for their 2-2 draw on Saturday, while Swansea’s goalkeeper for the 3-0 win over Preston North End was Lawrence Vigouroux.

Swansea had Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on loan last season and have been keen on re-signing him, while Sheffield United are also keen.

Brighton though look like keeping hold of the 23-year-old at the moment.

A fresh loan exit for Rushworth appears to be off the table as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Rushworth was on the bench for Brighton on Saturday in their 3-0 demolition of Everton in the Premier League.

Unless the situation changes then Rushworth looks set to continue to fight for a spot on the south coast.