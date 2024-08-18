Tottenham Hotspur have included add-ons in the deal to sell Oliver Skipp to Leicester City, according to Sky Sports News.

A fee has been agreed between the two clubs for midfielder Skipp to make the move to the King Power Stadium and Leicester want the deal completed on Monday.

Leicester have agreed to pay in excess of £20m for Skipp, but it was unclear whether there were add-ons in the deal.

Now it has emerged that there are add-ons of £5m, in addition to a fixed fee of £20m.

As such, Tottenham could end up banking a substantial £25m from the exit of the 23-year-old.

Skipp was also down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou and was keen to make sure he was playing on a regular basis this season.

He will hope to do just that at Leicester, alongside his former Tottenham team-mate Harry Winks.

Skipp has already said goodbye to his Tottenham team-mates in the expectation that the deal will go through smoothly.