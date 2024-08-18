Raheem Sterling was told on Friday that he would not be in the Chelsea team for the clash with Manchester City on Sunday, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The winger was a surprising omission from the Blues matchday squad when it was revealed earlier today.

Sterling’s camp quickly issued a statement where they insist they will be seeking clarification about his position.

They insist that they had been expecting Sterling would be involved against his former club in some capacity.

Sterling was, it has been claimed, told on Friday that he would not be playing against Manchester City.

The decision was taken by boss Enzo Maresca and fully supported by the club.

Recently it emerged that Chelsea had discussed a possible swap deal with Juventus which would see Sterling go to Italy and Federico Chiesa go the other way.

The idea was quickly dropped when the financials were explored as Sterling earns more than double the amount that Chiesa does at Juventus.