Wolves star Nathan Fraser is set for a loan move away from Molineux to Belgium, according to the Athletic.

Gary O’Neil’s side are continuing to work to finalise their squad ahead of the window closing and they are to send Fraser out on loan.

The forward managed to make eleven appearances under O’Neil in the Wolves side last season.

He is though to spend the campaign in Belgium at Zulte Waregem, with a loan move in the offing.

Zulte Waregem ply their trade in the Belgian second tier and will be aiming to win promotion this term after missing out last season.

Wolves will be looking for the 19-year-old to play on a regular basis in Belgium and kick on with his development.

The move will represent Fraser’s first away from Wolves, where he came through the youth set-up.

Wolves have Fraser under contract for a further four years and he is rated as a promising talent.