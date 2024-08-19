Aberdeen want to sign former Hibernian goal-getter Kevin Nisbet from English Championship club Millwall, according to the Daily Record.

The Dons are keen to back new boss Jimmy Thelin with fresh faces before the window closes and the manager wants more attacking bite to his side.

A number of options have been under consideration at Pittodrie since the exit of Bojan Miovski and Nisbet is one of them.

The former Hibernian attacker is on the books at Millwall, having joined from the Easter Road side last summer.

Nisbet though has slipped down the pecking order at Millwall and Aberdeen are keen to find out if they can sign him on a loan deal.

The 27-year-old made 29 appearances across all competitions for Millwall last term and scored five goals.

Lions boss Neil Harris has bemoaned the lack of signings at the Den this summer and convincing him to let Nisbet go without a replacement in through the door could be tough.

Hibernian are due to host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership in early November and it remains to be seen if they will have to deal with their former star Nisbet.