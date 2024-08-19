Aston Villa are set to miss out Joao Felix as Chelsea now have an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign him, according to the Athletic.

The Blues have been holding talks about bringing Felix, who had a loan spell at the club in the 2022/23 season, back to Stamford Bridge.

An agreement has now been reached for Felix to return to Chelsea.

The attacker has been a key target for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery this summer, but the Villans are missing out.

Felix has agreed to put pen to paper to a contract running for six years at Chelsea.

An agreement for Felix to join Chelsea should open the door for Conor Gallagher to complete his move to Atletico Madrid.

A £36m deal has been agreed between the clubs, but it was delayed as the move of Samu Omorodion to Chelsea collapsed.

Now Felix, who was on loan at Barcelona last season, will be returning to the Premier League and coming up against Emery’s Aston Villa.