Celtic and Leeds United will not face competition from Middlesbrough for a left-back all three clubs have been linked with, according to Teesside Live.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is in the market for another left-back to compete with Greg Taylor, while Whites manager Daniel Farke is also on the lookout for a player in that position.

Celtic and Leeds are admirers of Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, but it has been claimed they are facing competition from Middlesbrough.

That talk though is wide of the mark as Boro are not chasing Beck.

Signing a left-back is something that Middlesbrough want to do before the window closes, but they are not going for the Liverpool man.

Liverpool remain likely to send Beck out on loan after his successful spell with Dundee last term.

However, it has also been suggested that they could sell him outright if the deal placed on the table makes sense.

With the clock ticking down on the window it remains to be seen if either Celtic or Leeds will be Beck’s new home.