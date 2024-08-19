Celtic target Dara O’Shea could bide his time to allow more clubs to join the race for him amidst interest from Brentford and Ipswich Town this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Irish centre-back is expected to leave Sheffield United before the transfer window closes on 30th August.

He is attracting interest from the Premier League and is wanted at clubs such as Brentford and Ipswich this summer, while Celtic, who want a centre-back, have also been linked with him.

Ipswich are prepared to offer a deal worth £10m to sign the centre-back this summer but the saga could drag until the end of the window.

It has been claimed that O’Shea may not be in a hurry to decide on his next club yet.

The defender may decide to bide his time and wait for more clubs to get into the transfer mix for him before finalising his next move.

However, the strategy could backfire as Ipswich might not be prepared to wait and could move on to other targets.

Sheffield United also need a decision from O’Shea as they want time to secure a proper replacement.