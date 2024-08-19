Scottish champions Celtic are still looking to strengthen in four different positions before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, according to the Daily Record.

The Bhoys have won their opening two matches in the Scottish Premiership and will be looking to continue to the run.

They have signed the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah this summer but want to do more business.

Brendan Rodgers insisted last month that the club are confident that they will get the deals done they need to do.

That will be a big task though as Celtic want new faces in no fewer than four positions.

They want to sign a left-sided centre-back, a left-back, a winger and a striker as well before the transfer window slams shut.

Celtic have been linked with Liverpool’s 22-year-old left-back Owen Beck, who the Premier League side would not be opposed to moving on permanently.

Now only time will tell if Rodgers’ side will be able to strengthen all of their desired positions with the transfer window set to close in less than two weeks.