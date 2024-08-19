Charlton Athletic are hoping to officially complete the capture of Kaheim Dixon later this week after waiting for his work permit to be granted, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks have a deal in place to sign the winger, who is on the books at Jamaican side Arnett Gardens and have been working on pushing it over the line.

Charlton want to get the winger in as quickly as possible, but the deal has faced a delay due to a work permit being needed.

Now the end of the tunnel is in sight for Charlton and they are hoping to be able to officially complete the deal later this week.

Dixon has been rated as having pace to burn and could be a lethal weapon for Nathan Jones to use in the final third.

Just 19 years old, Dixon has been capped by Jamaica at international level.

Jones’ side have won their opening two League One games so far this season, but both by only 1-0 margins.

They are next in action at home against Bolton Wanderers and it remains to be seen if Dixon will feature.