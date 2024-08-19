French side Strasbourg now have a full agreement with Southampton for attacker Sekou Mara and the swoop was ‘initiated by Chelsea’.

Southampton have been expected to offload Mara, especially since the arrival of another attacker in the shape of Cameron Archer.

He has had interest in France, with Strasbourg leading the race and now the move has taken a major step towards happening.

There is now a full agreement between Strasbourg and Southampton for Mara, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Strasbourg will pay a fee of €12m to land the attacker and the ball is now in Mara’s court to agree personal terms.

It is suggested that Chelsea, whose owners also own Strasbourg, initiated the transfer.

If Mara can quickly find an agreement on terms then the transfer could be completed by the end of the week.

Strasbourg drew their Ligue 1 opener at the weekend, playing out a 1-1 draw away at Montpellier.