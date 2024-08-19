Cardiff City are set to sign Manchester United defender Will Fish on a permanent transfer amid his loan spell at Hibernian being rated as a huge success by the Red Devils, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 21-year-old spent time away in Scotland over the last two seasons and notched up 66 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

Fish’s time at Easter Road has led to interest and he is now in line to be sold by Manchester United.

Manchester United are suggested to view Fish’s loan at Hibernian as one of the most successful they have arranged in a big feather in Hibs’ cap.

Multiple Championship clubs have showed interest in taking Fish off Manchester United’s hands.

Cardiff though have persisted and are now set to win the race to sign Fish permanently.

The move is set to be finalised this week and Fish will make the move to Wales.

Fish has played just a minute of first-team football for Manchester United, which came on the final day of the 2020/21 season.