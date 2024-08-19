Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are still in talks with Arsenal regarding Eddie Nketiah, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old striker came through the youth ranks of Arsenal and has played 168 times for the Gunners to date.

Nkeitah, however, has not been able to establish himself as a starting striker under Mikel Arteta and is ready to leave in search of regular game time.

Clubs have been looking at signing him this summer and recently Marseille pulled out of a swoop due to Arsenal’s asking price.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are looking to bring a new striker in Nketiah is a player both of them like.

Arsenal have a valuation in mind to let Nketiah go and the Eagles and the Tricky Trees are still in contact over a deal.

The Tricky Trees are currently chasing Feyenoord frontman Santiago Gimenez and have sent a bid in for him as well.

Now it remains to be seen if the Gunners will be persuaded with an offer closer to their valuation of Nketiah by the end of August.