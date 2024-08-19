Everton have been in touch with a Bundesliga club to ask about a possible deal to sign a midfielder who scored twice against Bayern Munich last season.

The Toffees had a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign at the weekend after Brighton visited Goodison Park and ran out 3-0 winners.

Everton are being urged to back Sean Dyche further in the transfer market before the window closes as worries about another season fighting relegation loom large.

Now Everton are looking towards Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe as a possible option, according to French radio station RMC.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is available to move this summer if the deal is right and Everton have asked about him.

Everton though have not yet spoken to Ebimbe’s camp about a deal and they have not put in an offer to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ebimbe made 44 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and scored ten goals from midfield.

He notably struck twice against Bayern Munich in a 5-1 thrashing of Harry Kane and co. in the Bundesliga.

Whether Everton will make any progress on a deal for Ebimbe remains to be seen, as does the player’s thoughts on a Goodison switch.