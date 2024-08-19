Everton are in talks with veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic about a return to Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports News.

Sean Dyche’s side shipped four goals at the weekend to be drubbed by Brighton in their Premier League opener.

The pressure is on Everton to add to the squad before the window closes and they are now working to sign Begovic.

Charlton Athletic worked on a deal to sign the experienced shot-stopper, who is a free agent, earlier this summer but were unable to agree terms.

Now Everton are speaking to Begovic in an attempt to reach an agreement.

The goalkeeper played week in, week out for QPR in the Championship last season.

As a free agent, there is no rush for Everton to conclude the deal as Begovic can join after the window closes.

If the 37-year-old joins he would provide cover for Jordan Pickford between the sticks.