Burnley are set to lose one of their experienced players after he underwent a medical earlier today ahead of a move away from the club.

Scott Parker is plotting how to get Burnley straight back up to the Premier League and the Clarets have started the new campaign strongly.

Parker though will see players leave before the window closes and Sander Berge is closing in on a switch to Fulham.

Perhaps of more concern will be the experience walking out of the door when Johann Berg Gudmundsson leaves.

The 33-year-old had a medical earlier today ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Gudmundsson is now set for the Saudi Pro League and a deal is ‘imminent now’.

The Icelander came off the bench at the weekend and scored in Burnley’s 5-0 drubbing of Cardiff City in the Championship.

That could prove to be Gudmundsson’s final contribution in a Burnley shirt.

The midfielder has been on the books at Turf Moor since 2016.