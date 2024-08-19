Richard Keys has admitted that he is not sure how Everton can get better following their horror opening-day defeat at home to Brighton.

Everton were played off the park in their 3-0 defeat to Brighton at Goodison Park in the opening weekend of their Premier League season.

The Toffees looked out of sorts and completely shell-shocked as Brighton dominated the home side and walked away with three points from Merseyside.

Keys conceded that they could not have started the season any worse but is not certain how they are going to get better given their problems on and off the pitch.

He stressed that Everton lack goals and energy in the team and Ashley Young should not be starting games for them in the Premier League given he is 39.

The veteran broadcaster is more worried for Everton as they could still face more points sanctions from the Premier League for breaking PSR like the previous season.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “What a start it was for Everton.

“It really couldn’t have been much worse. What worries me is not how bad it was – more that I can’t see how it gets better.”

He wrote later in the blog: “But Everton? Wow. They looked so bad.

“They’ve got all the same problems as last season. Where are the goals going to come from? Where’s the energy? There’s no youth. No legs.

“Young’s sending off was an accident waiting to happen. He’s a terrific pro who’s had a wonderful career – but playing at full-back at 39?

“I’m genuinely worried for the Toffees. There’s so much sh*t still to come down the line off the field I don’t know where they turn for answers on it.”

Everton have another tough fixture next weekend when they will visit north London to take on Tottenham.