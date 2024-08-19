Juventus could be open to letting Chelsea and Newcastle United targeted winger Federico Chiesa depart for a cut-price fee in the final days of the transfer window.

Bianconeri boss Thiago Motta has made it clear that Chiesa is not part of his plans going forward at Juventus.

He has a year left on his contract and the Serie A giants are pushing to move him on before the transfer window closes next week.

Chelsea recently explored signing Chiesa with Raheem Sterling going the other way, while Newcastle are also admirers of what the winger brings to the table.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are now ready to offer a massive discount on a fee to sell Chiesa.

The Serie A giants are now ready to accept a cut-price fee to sell the winger in the final days of the transfer window.

However, Chiesa’s wages and agent commissions are still likely to be major obstacles this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus can arrange the departure of the player in the coming days.