Leeds United have insisted that Georginio Rutter was ‘persistent and adamant’ in his desire to leave Elland Road, after he joined Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Whites were keen to keep hold of Rutter, but Brighton triggered a release clause set at £40m in his contract last week.

Leeds tried to convince the attacker to stay put at Elland Road, but have revealed that Rutter had his heart set on going and would not have his mind changed.

The Championship club said in a statement: “Every effort was made to keep Georginio at Elland Road despite his exit clause being activated, but he was persistent and adamant in his desire to leave and we respect his decision.”

Losing Rutter is another big blow for Leeds after seeing Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville all go.

Leeds are now under real pressure to make signings before the transfer window slams shut.

Boss Daniel Farke has made clear the need for reinforcements and the German manager will hope that the club can deliver for him.

Leeds splashed out what was a club record fee to sign Rutter from German side Hoffenheim in January 2023.