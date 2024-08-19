Lincoln City have agreed a deal with Swedish side AIK to land winger Erik Ring and the player is now happy to make the move.

The Imps want to boost their attacking third options and have been working on a deal for 22-year-old wide-man Ring, who is on the books at Swedish top flight outfit AIK.

Ring visited Lincoln’s facilities last week and has been considering whether to make the move to the League One club.

He has now agreed to do so and Lincoln have an agreement in place with AIK, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Ring is expected to now travel to England on Tuesday as he starts the process of completing the transfer.

The winger will be looking to come through the medical checks without an issue and then sign a contract with the League One side.

Ring has made just five appearances in the Swedish top flight so far this season, spanning just 84 minutes of action.

He will be hoping to quickly win over Michael Skubala at Lincoln and force his way into the Imps team.