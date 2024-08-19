Liverpool, Leicester City and Southampton are all tracking Gent attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

Arne Slot’s side have not made a single signing so far this summer, but Leicester and Southampton have been active in adding to their squad.

The Foxes have just splurged an initial £20m to land midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur, while Southampton bolstered their attack with Cameron Archer.

Now all three Premier League teams are looking towards Belgium for a potential arrival and are keen on Gent’s Fernandez-Pardo.

The 19-year-old has been drawing attention with his performances for Gent and could move on before the window closes.

Fernandez-Pardo, who is able to operate on the left flank or as a central striker, has already made six appearances this season for Gent.

The attacker has struck twice in those six outings, across the Belgian top flight and the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Fernandez-Pardo hit the back of the net at the weekend in a 4-1 league win over Westerlo to put his skills further on display.