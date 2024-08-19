Luton Town are discussing a move to sign Tom Krauss from German Bundesliga side Mainz.

The Hatters have started life back in the Championship with one draw and one defeat and are looking to do business before the window closes later this month.

Strengthening in the middle of the park appears to be in Luton’s thoughts as they are looking at a midfielder in the Bundesliga.

Krauss is being discussed by Luton, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers) and is available.

It is claimed that Mainz coach Bo Henriksen ‘does not like’ how defensive he is and is ready to move him on.

Mainz paid €5m to sign Krauss from RB Leipzig just last year and last term he made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga for the club.

How much Luton would have to fork out to take Krauss off Mainz’s hands is unclear.

Krauss has not yet played for Mainz this season and the club also now have Kaishu Sano in his position.