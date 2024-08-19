Manchester United are to continue talks with Paris Saint-Germain based on an initial loan of midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are keen to land the Uruguay international and Ugarte is happy to make the move to Old Trafford.

Ugarte has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is just waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal.

Manchester United have felt that PSG’s demands for Ugarte are too steep, but now the Red Devils are set on the transfer formula they want to proceed with.

They want to sign Ugarte on an initial loan deal and the agreement would also include an obligation to buy.

It is unclear if the obligation would kick in automatically or whether there would be conditions that would need to be met.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on the deal.

Manchester United are keen to get the move over the line and put Ugarte at the disposal of Erik ten Hag.