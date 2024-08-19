Manchester United have two conditions which must be fulfilled for Fulham target Scott McTominay to go this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Fulham had bids for the Scotland international rejected earlier in the transfer window, but have just come back to the negotiating table.

Marco Silva wants McTominay and Fulham are trying hard to make the deal happen with Manchester United suggested to want around £30m for him.

For a switch to go through though, Manchester United have two criteria which must be fulfilled.

The Red Devils would need to hear from McTominay that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

They would also then need to be happy with the offer on the table for the midfielder.

Only when both of those criteria are met will Manchester United be prepared to sanction an exit.

Galatasaray and Napoli are also interested in McTominay, but neither club appear to be able to match Manchester United’s asking price.