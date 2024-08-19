Manchester United target Sander Berge is on his way to London to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed transfer to Fulham, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have been looking at Berge as a potential alternative target if they fail to land Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

The Premier League giants have held talks with Burnley and the player’s representatives and the Norwegian is keen on the move to Old Trafford.

However, they are now facing the real possibility of losing out on the midfielder to Fulham this summer.

The Cottagers are close to finalising a deal to take the midfielder to West London in the ongoing transfer window.

Fulham have agreed to pay a fixed fee of £20m plus another £5m in potential add-ons depending on his performances.

The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on his way to the British capital to undergo a medical at Fulham.

It remains to be seen whether the potential arrival of Berge affects Fulham’s pursuit of Scott McTominay.