A club keen on landing one of Tottenham Hotspur’s fringe stars have been dubbed ‘unlikely’ to sign him before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham have already offloaded a number of their fringe players this summer and even more could follow in the coming two weeks of the transfer window as the wage bill is trimmed further.

Ange Postecoglou wants more fresh faces and that could further limit opportunities for some players at the club.

One fringe star who has been persistently linked with an exit is midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Real Betis have been hugely keen on Lo Celso, though the finances of any deal have been challenging for the Spaniards.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, a move to Real Betis for Lo Celso this summer is now ‘unlikely’

Lo Celso played for the Spanish club in two separate spells – the first on loan and then on a permanent basis between 2018 and 2020.

It now remains to be seen where the future of the 28-year-old lies beyond this summer as he does also have interest from elsewhere.