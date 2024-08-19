Napoli have made an approach for Mandela Keita, who is wanted by Premier League side Southampton, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton have invested over the course of the summer transfer window, but Russell Martin is still looking for more fresh faces.

They have already signed the likes of Ben Brerton Diaz and Cameron Archer this summer and are looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

Royal Antwerp’s 22-year-old defensive midfielder Keita is a player Southampton have shown interest in.

Saints even made a move to sign Keita, but it was knocked back and now there is another club involved in the race.

And now Serie A club Napoli have made an approach for the 22-year-old Belgian international in the last 24 hours; they also failed with a bid for him earlier in the window.

Keita impressed with his 39 appearances last season and multiple European clubs have added him to their shortlist this summer.

Now it remains to be seen if Martin’s side will make a significant offer in the coming days to swoop Keita late in the transfer window.