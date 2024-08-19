Nottingham Forest will not be making another move to try and re-sign Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, according to The Athletic.

Montiel spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest from the Spanish club and has been linked with a return to the City Ground this summer.

There were suggestions that Nottingham Forest were trying to get their hands on him again in the ongoing transfer window.

Those claims became more subdued after it emerged over the weekend that the defender has been registered with La Liga by Sevilla for this season.

It has been claimed that Montiel will not be returning to the East Midlands club ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Despite the speculation, Nottingham Forest have shelved any plans of trying to sign the Argentinian this summer.

The Premier League club will not be making any fresh moves to agree on a fresh deal with Sevilla for the defender.

Forest are in the market for new signings in the final stretch of the window but Montiel is not one of those players.