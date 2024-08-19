Nottingham Forest have prioritised signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah over Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez in the final stretch of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Forest want to sign a striker before the transfer window slams shut an hour before midnight on 30th August.

It emerged earlier today that they have failed with a bid worth £21m for Feyenoord striker Gimenez, who has opened the season with four goals in three appearances.

Feyenoord are said to be holding out for a club-record fee of £30m and it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Arsenal’s Nketiah.

The East Midlands club would prefer to sign the Arsenal striker over the Mexican in the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal have already rejected an opening offer of £25m from Nottingham Forest but the two clubs have continued to hold talks over a potential deal.

The Gunners want somewhere between £30m to £35m for their academy graduate before sanctioning his sale.

Nketiah is open to a move and had given his consent to personal terms with Marseille earlier in the window but the French club could not agree a fee with Arsenal.