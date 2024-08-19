Nottingham Forest are ‘pushing hard’ to bring in a defender that PSV Eindhoven are also looking to sign.

Forest are in the process of fine-tuning their squad before the transfer window closes and have been linked with wanting more defensive options.

They recently added to their attacking department by landing winger Ramon Sosa from Argentine side Tallares.

At the back, Nottingham Forest have been linked with wanting to bring back loan star Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla, though those claims were played down.

However, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Forest are indeed ‘pushing hard’ to land Montiel.

It is suggested the Tricky Trees do want the right-back to return to the City Ground.

Dutch champions PSV are also in for Montiel though and have had contact with the player’s camp.

How seriously Nottingham Forest are chasing Montiel remains to be seen, but PSV are considering him as a serious option to sign in the coming days.