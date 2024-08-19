Nottingham Forest have tabled a bid for Santiago Gimenez but Feyenoord are holding out for money before agreeing to sell him.

The Mexican scored 26 times in all competitions last season and has started the new campaign with four goals in three appearances.

There were expectations that big European clubs will try to sign him this summer but none of the big wigs have made a play for the Feyenoord hitman.

Forest have come forward to try and take him to the Premier League and made a bid for him on Sunday night.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the East Midlands club offered a deal worth €25m to Feyenoord for Gimenez.

The bid is not good enough to convince the Eredivisie club to let their top striker go in the ongoing transfer window.

Feyenoord are not against selling the Mexican but want more money before they can sanction a move.

It remains to be seen whether Forest are ready to push the envelope to try and secure a deal to sign Gimenez before the end of the window on 30th August.