Feyenoord want a club-record fee before they will agree to sell Nottingham Forest target Santiago Gimenez this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Gimenez scored 26 goals in all competitions last season and has started the new campaign with four strikes in three games.

Feyenoord are coming under pressure from Nottingham Forest to sell the striker to the Premier League club ahead of the end of the transfer window this month.

Nottingham Forest have tabled a bid worth £21m plus add-ons to try and snare the Mexican away from the Rotterdam club but Feyenoord want more money.

It has been claimed that the Dutch club want a club record fee of £30m before agreeing to sell the striker.

Feyenoord sold Mats Wieffer to Brighton earlier in the window for a club-record deal worth £28m.

The Dutch club want Nottingham Forest to exceed that figure if they want to get their hands on Gimenez this summer.

The Mexican has been an instrumental player in the team and Feyenoord want a premium fee to let him leave in the coming days.