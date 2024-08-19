PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli is demanding the club grant him a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton have been showing interest in Boscagli, but PSV are reluctant to lose his services this summer.

The Eindhoven side though are angering the player with their stance and he is keen to go.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the defender is not asking to leave PSV, he is demanding to go.

Boscagli wants to join Brighton and is trying his best to push the move through.

Brighton are suggested to be far from a price that PSV would find acceptable for Boscagli and it remains to be seen if they will improve their offer.

The defender has played in both PSV’s Eredivisie games so far, wins over RKC Waalwijk and Heracles.

Boscagli, 26, has a further year left on his contract with the Dutch champions.