Crystal Palace and Fulham have shown an interest in Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, but the Frenchman is not keen on a move to either club at the moment.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is not expected to be at Lyon at the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Lyon had a deal in place with Paris Saint-Germain in June but Cherki got diverted by the attention from Borussia Dortmund, who did not make an offer.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and two clubs are claimed to have shown an interest in him.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Crystal Palace and Fulham have made a move to show their interest in the midfielder.

They have touched base with Lyon to express their willingness to sign the Frenchman this summer.

However, Cherki is not keen on a move to either of the two London clubs at this stage of the window.

The attacking midfielder is still waiting for PSG to revive the deal to sign him in the final days of the transfer window.