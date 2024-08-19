Ranger are facing competition from three clubs in their pursuit of Salernitana left-back Domagoj Bradaric in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Philippe Clement is desperate for more additions to his Rangers squad before the transfer window closes next week.

The Rangers boss wants to strengthen several areas of his squad but signing a left-back is said to be one of the priorities this summer, especially given an injury to Ridvan Yilmaz.

Salernitana full-back Bradaric has emerged as a key target for the Glasgow giants for the final stretch of the transfer window and they have opened talks.

However, according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Rangers are not alone in the race for his signature in the coming days.

Cagliari have been tipped to make an offer to sign the full-back before the window closes in the next eleven days.

Greek giants AEK Athens and Italian outfit Parma have also made enquiries about the conditions of a potential deal.

Rangers will have to move quickly if they want to get their hands on the in-demand left-back in the coming days.