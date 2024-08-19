A Leeds United commentator has hit back after Brighton’s X account aimed a dig at the Whites prior to the confirmation of the signing of Georginio Rutter.

The Seagulls have splashed £40m to bring in Rutter from Leeds by triggering a release clause in his Whites contract.

Leeds worked to try to convince Rutter to snub Brighton and stay on at Elland Road, but the attacker wanted the move.

Before confirming the move, Brighton’s X account posted: “Don’t go to bed just yet”.

The message was in reference to deadline day in 2014 when Leeds told fans on X not to go to bed, raising hopes of further signings, then proceeded to confirm the exit of two players.

BBC Radio Leeds’ Leeds United commentator Adam Pope hit back at Brighton’s message and wasted no opportunity to plug his podcast of the same name.

“Rent free inside their heads it seems”, Pope said.

“Nice plug for the pod which you can find here.”

With another summer deadline day approaching, Leeds fans will hope the only news on their official feed is of players arriving.

The Whites have already seen a host of exits, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Cody Drameh, Kristoffer Klaesson, Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling, Ian Poveda, Rasmus Kristensen, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Liam Cooper all departing.