Southampton will not be selling Armel Bella-Kotchap to Hoffenheim as the move is ‘100 per cent off and collapsed’.

Saints recently agreed a fee to sell the centre-back to Hoffenheim and bring his time at St Mary’s to an end.

Given Bella-Kotchap’s injury issues, Hoffenheim were keen to make sure they put him through a detailed medical.

Hoffenheim are suggested to have found an issue with Bella-Kotchap’s heart that required to two clubs and the player to engage in new talks.

Those discussions have not resulted in an agreement and, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the move is now ‘100 per cent off and collapsed’.

Bella-Kotchap will not now be joining Hoffenheim.

The defender will be expected to report back to Southampton and his future remains unclear.

Bella-Kotchap spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands and has also been linked with several other sides this summer.

Saints boss Russell Martin admitted in recent days that the club are aware of Bella-Kotchap’s heart issue and stressed it has not caused him a problem.