Strum Gruz sporting director Andreas Schicker has made it clear the club do not want to let go of Max Johnston, who is on the radar of Stoke City, Oxford United and Swansea City.

The 20-year-old Scottish right-back joined the Austrian champions from Motherwell last summer on a four-year deal.

Johnston played 20 Austrian Bundesliga games in his debut season and registered one assist from his preferred right-back position.

Now Stoke, Swansea and Oxford United are all showing keen interest in Johnston, but they look set for disappointment.

The Austrian side’s sporting director Schicker has made it clear that the Scottish full-back is not for sale this summer.

“We want to keep Max and we don’t want to let him go”, the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by the Daily Record about his side’s stance on Johnston.

“We have three players we have told can leave the club – Szymon Wlodarczyk, Manprit Sarkaria and Amadou Dante.

“Max is not on that list.”

Whether Stoke, Swansea and Oxford United will continue to push for Johnston despite Sturm Graz’s position is open to question.