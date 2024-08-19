Tottenham Hotspur could earn even more money from the sale of Oliver Skipp to Leicester City, according to football.london.

Spurs agreed a deal to sell the midfielder to Leicester over the course of the weekend with Skipp keen for regular game time this season.

Leicester are to pay Tottenham a fixed fee of £20m for Skipp, with a further £5m in add-ons meaning the total could reach £25m.

However, Tottenham could earn even more from Skipp’s move in the future.

Spurs have included a sell-on clause in the deal with Leicester, meaning they could bank money from Skipp’s next move.

What level the sell-on clause is set at is unclear, but it continues the growing trend of clubs putting such clauses into player exits.

Liverpool included a sell-on clause in Fabio Carvalho’s move to Brentford earlier this summer, while they are also putting one into Bobby Clark’s switch to Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds got cash earlier this summer when Tottenham paid £65m for Dominic Solanke, due to a sell-on clause negotiated with Bournemouth.