West Ham United continue to regard Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler as their ‘number one midfield target’, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have made a number of signings this summer to back new boss Julen Lopetegui and they have added in midfield with Guido Rodriguez.

Lopetegui though would like another midfielder and despite the noise on several targets remains clear about who he wants.

They are hopeful that they will be able to get a move for Soler over the line before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Soler is keen for more game time this term, but he is not being pushed out by PSG.

The French champions, who gave Soler the armband in pre-season games, are happy for him to remain at the club.

West Ham will want to sell Soler the project at the London Stadium and hope the Spaniard bites soon.